PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect wanted in the sexual assault of a 55-year-old woman at the Macy’s in Center City was taken into custody on Wednesday. Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaleel Uqdah this afternoon.

Uqdah was arrested at his West Philadelphia home this morning.

Police say the suspect has a very distinctive walk, which helped to identify him.

Although he hasn’t confessed, authorities recovered the clothes he was wearing the day of the assault.

Police say Uqdah walked into Macy’s Sunday morning on a mission.

“He went into that store at 11:11, that’s the time he entered the store. Within three minutes, he was in the bathroom,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

The suspect waited upwards of 20 minutes inside the third-floor women’s restroom before his victim walked in. During the assault, authorities say, he threatened to stab her and robbed her before taking off.

“He went underground and took the Market-Frankford El and got off at 52nd and Market Street, and from 52nd and Market Street, he took a bus 52nd to Girard Street,” Philadelphia Police Detective Vincent Strain said.

Additional surveillance photos released late Tuesday night got tips flooding into police. One particular tip led police to his West Philadelphia home on North 53rd Street, where a search warrant gave them access.

Authorities say Uqdah was surprised when police showed up but was arrested without incident.

In this case, it took a lot of effort and help from the public, Macy’s and SEPTA to locate their suspect.

“It took a lot of work and we’re very appreciate of that. We always coordinate with them on these jobs,” Burgmann said.

Police intend to compare Uqdah’s DNA to additional crimes in the city.

For this incident, he is facing a slew of charges, including felony rape, aggravated assault and robbery.