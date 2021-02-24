PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect wanted in the sexual assault of a woman at the Macy’s in Center City was taken into custody on Wednesday. Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaleel Uqdah this afternoon. Uqdah was arrested at his West Philadelphia home this morning.

After being taken into custody, sources say, Uqdah was brought to the Special Victims Unit for questioning before being transported for booking and processing.

Authorities have been on the hunt for the suspect since Sunday when a 55-year-old victim reported being raped inside a third-floor bathroom at the Center City Macy’s at 13th and Market Streets.

Desperate to catch the predator, police released very detailed video images of the suspect on Tuesday night. It showed him entering and leaving a store near 52nd Street and Girard Avenue after the attack.

That intersection is just under a mile north of 52nd and Market Streets, where transit surveillance cameras tracked him leaving the El station there.

The suspect used the SEPTA subway to escape after the sexual assault, boarding at the 13th and Market Street station, located directly beneath the department store.

While inside Macy’s, the victim left her husband to use the restroom when she was accosted. Police say the attacker jumped over the stall and into hers, dragged her into another, and then proceeded to rape her.

“A 55-year-old female who was shopping at the store with her husband, she decided to use the bathroom on the third floor. She went inside the bathroom and went into the stall, the offender jumped over the stall. He dragged her out of one stall, into another stall, where he then raped her,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

Authorities tell us the assailant was armed with a makeshift weapon and waited up to 20 minutes for his victim to walk in. Police say Uqdah took between $60 and $80 off the victim are the attack.

Uqdah has been charged with rape, robbery, aggravated assault and related charges.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says they’ll continue prosecution involving Uqdah related to two cases that were procedurally delayed because of the pandemic.

According to the DA’s Office, Uqdah is also facing burglary and related charges for a June 2, 2020 incident where he allegedly broke into a Family Dollar store and theft and related charges for an alleged incident involving a SEPTA cashier booth on Aug. 1, 2019.

“This is the kind of crime that tears apart society. Its terrible message to women is that they are not safe in society or in their daily lives. My heart goes out to the survivor of this attack, who deserves our gratitude and admiration for immediately having the courage to tell her story to her spouse and to police. This survivor is courageously making women safer from similar crimes in the future,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “We will vigorously and justly prosecute Mr. Uqdah for this terrible crime as well as the two other offenses. Our prosecution of Mr. Uqdah will also say that women must be and will be safe from similar crimes in the future. We are seeking to hold Mr. Uqdah in custody without bail pre-trial because of the extreme danger he presents to the community. We do not want Mr. Uqdah to be able to buy his freedom before trial with any amount of money.”

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.