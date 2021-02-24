Employee Shot During Robbery At Roxborough Boost Mobile Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two armed thieves after a clerk was shot during a robbery at a Boost Mobile store in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue.Wyncote Elementary School Celebrates Spelling Bee Champion Kristian Harvey
Police say two armed men walked in, robbed the store, shot the clerk and took off.
A 29-year-old employee was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition.
Police believe cell phones were taken from the store.