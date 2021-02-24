Employee Shot During Robbery At Roxborough Boost Mobile Store

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for two armed thieves after a clerk was shot during a robbery at a Boost Mobile store in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue.



Police say two armed men walked in, robbed the store, shot the clerk and took off.

A 29-year-old employee was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition.

Police believe cell phones were taken from the store.