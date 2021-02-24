SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBS/CNN) – Bruce Springsteen will face a judge Wednesday over his drunk driving arrest. The rocker will be arraigned, via Zoom, on DWI and related charges.

The 71-year-old was arrested back in November in New Jersey’s Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook.

According to an affidavit in the case, a park ranger saw Springsteen take a shot of tequila then drive off on his motorcycle.

Springsteen told the officer he had consumed two shots of tequila in the past 20 minutes, according to the probable cause statement.

“SPRINGSTEEN smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes,” the officer said in the statement, adding he “was visibly swaying back and forth while I observed his eyes.”

Springsteen according to the officer, took 45 total steps during the “walk and turn” test “instead of the instructed 18.”

Prior to the screening, the officer said he approached Springsteen and informed him alcohol was prohibited in the park and asked if Springsteen was leaving, to which “he confirmed he was going to drive out of the park,” the statement said.

The report described Springsteen as “visibly swaying back and forth” during a field sobriety test and said he declined to provide a sample on an initial breath test.

Springsteen hasn’t commented publicly on the charges.

