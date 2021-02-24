BOONTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — An unattended child shouting for his mother and footprints leading to the water led emergency crews to the bodies of a woman and a child in a Morris County pond, officials said. Police were called to Grace Lord Park on Tuesday by a person who reported the child, age 6, was standing near the pond, the county’s prosecutors office said.
Officers spotted the bodies and Boonton's Swift Water Rescue Team recovered the 35-year-old woman and the 11-year-old boy.
The unattended child was unharmed, officials said.
Authorities have not released any names and have not disclosed the relationship between the individuals.
The prosecutor's office was leading the investigation.
