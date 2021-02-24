2 Men Wounded In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has critically wounded two men. It happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at 18th Street and West Susquehanna Avenue.Philadelphia Weather: Warmup On The Way As Area To See Several Days In The 50's
A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and back.
A 25-year-old man was shot in both legs.
Police are looking for the gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.