PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Jim Kenney will be joined by Dr. Thomas Farley, Dr. Keren and Dr. Hite to discuss the city’s vaccination program.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.