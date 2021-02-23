CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Parks and Recreation will be holding a press conference to announce the department’s first standing mass vaccine clinics. The press conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

  • What: Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will be holding a press conference to announce the health department’s first standing mass vaccine clinics
  • Who: Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott-Lovell
  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 23
  • Time: 9:30 a.m.
