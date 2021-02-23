PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Parks and Recreation will be holding a press conference to announce the department’s first standing mass vaccine clinics. The press conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- What: Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will be holding a press conference to announce the health department’s first standing mass vaccine clinics
- Who: Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott-Lovell
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or through streaming devices on CBSN Philly.