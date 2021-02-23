PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the third year in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers will have two representatives in the NBA All-Star game. After Joel Embiid was named a starter for the Eastern Conference, point guard Ben Simmons was named as a reserve for this year’s game in Atlanta.
Another one for @BenSimmons25. 😤#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Tjj2yISPNn
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 24, 2021
Simmons is the 16th 76er ever to earn three All-Star nods.
In his fourth NBA season, Simmons is averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Embiid and Simmons will be entered into the 2021 NBA All-Star Draft, which is slated for Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m.
LeBron James and Kevin Durant will draft the rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.
76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers will serve as the head coach for Team Durant. This is the third time Rivers will coach an All-Star team.
Rivers is the 76ers' first All-Star Game head coach since Larry Brown in 2001.
One noticeable name left out of this year’s game is Sixer forward Tobias Harris, who is averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game.