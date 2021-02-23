Portion Of Centerville Road Closed After Train Derails In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A freight train derailed in Wilmington, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. It happened in the area of Centerville and Boxwood Roads.
Crews are on the scene and Delaware State Police have closed a section of Centerville Road.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment? Talking On The Phone For 10 Minutes Could Make You Feel Less Lonely, Study Says
The train cars will have to be secured and removed, and the tracks will need to be repaired.
No one was hurt.MORE NEWS: City Opens COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic At Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center In North Philadelphia
It’s unclear what caused the derailment.