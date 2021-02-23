PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yet another double shooting in West Philadelphia leaves a teen injured and a man fighting for his life. This latest shooting happened around 7:13 p.m. along the 5300 block of Haverford Avenue Tuesday.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot once in the right leg and is in stable condition. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back.
So far, no arrests have been made.
This comes just hours after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the head in a West Philadelphia double shooting.
