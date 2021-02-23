PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia opened a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic on Tuesday in North Philadelphia. It’s located at the Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
This particular clinic will run on Tuesdays until further notice, but an appointment is required.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: What's The Timeline For Another Economic Relief Payment?
“There are 1.2 million adults in the City of Philadelphia, I wish I could give it to everyone of those adults today, can’t do that. It is still going to take us months to do that. But we’re going to keep at it until everyone has had their opportunity to be vaccinated,” Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.READ MORE: Talking On The Phone For 10 Minutes Could Make You Feel Less Lonely, Study Says
The Department of Public Health has committed to opening three clinics that can vaccinate up to 500 people per day.MORE NEWS: West Deptford Woman Receives Gloucester County COVID-19 Vaccination Mega Site's 75,000th Shot
The clinics will eventually run twice a week, one for the first doses and one for the second doses.