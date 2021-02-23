PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia district attorney released new information Monday in the mass shooting at Broad Street and Olney Avenue that injured eight people. Philadelphia Police say they have some evidence but are having a difficult time piecing it together. So they are urging the public to come forward with information.

“The shooting itself I don’t believe was captured on camera,” Philadelphia Police Lt. Frank Vanore said.

Philadelphia police are still searching for the shooter who left eight people injured when gunfire erupted at Broad and Olney just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims range in age from 17 to 71. Police do not believe most of the victims were intended targets. All are expected to survive.

“They were just there waiting for the bus,” Vanore said.

Two people were stopped and later charged for illegally carrying guns, but…

“We know right now we can’t piece those two individuals to the shooting. However, we’re not positive of who did the shooting,” Vanore said. “We do have some direction, we do have a lot of evidence collected, we just don’t have enough to connect that evidence.”

People who live and work in the area point out the barrage of bullets heard here Wednesday is not the first time gunfire erupted in the area.

Now councilmember Cherelle Parker is working to make changes.

“We’ve got to fight tooth and nail for resources to come to this area,” Parker said.

“For anyone who is thinking about shooting another person, this is not OK. You will be held accountable,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Meanwhile, police say they are seeing an increase in homicides in the city, with 74 homicides this year to date. It’s an increase from last year, which saw nearly 500 murders.