PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a person is in custody after the patient stabbed a doctor while being treated inside Pennsylvania Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the suspect was being treated by a female doctor when the patient stabbed her multiple times in the head and face.
BREAKING: A Pennsylvania Hospital doctor, while treating a patient, was stabbed multiple times in the face and head by that patient. The doctor is in stable condition, per Philadelphia Police. Detectives do have somebody in custody and have recovered the weapon.
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 23, 2021
The doctor says swift action by staff ensured she received immediate care. She is reported to be in stable condition at this time.
Nurses who reached out to Eyewitness News say they were unaware that the attack even occurred until they saw our headlines this afternoon, which probably means police were able to have the situation under control quickly.
A spokesperson for Penn Medicine declined to provide additional details.
