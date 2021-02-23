PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and health officials are will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Pennsylvania, focusing on the progress in skilled nursing facilities, assisted care facilities and long-term care facilities. The press conference will be held at 2 p.m.
- What: Wolf administration to provide an update on vaccinations in long-term care facilities
- Who: Govenor Tom Wolf, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin and CVS Health District Leader Andreas Chandra
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Time: 2 p.m.
