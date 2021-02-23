PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While COVID surely has cast darkness all over our country, CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill has found a little brightness in a small baby boutique.
In Mount Airy, Buddha Babe is a sunny and cheerful baby boutique that carries luxe baby garments and gifts that are bound to leave moms and babies drooling.
In fact, it actually was baby drool that led mom and owner Tina Dixon Spence to create a stylish solution for her and for her baby, Baron!
So, the first stage of life for her business was born through her signature handkerchief-style bibs.
But its next stages of growth from selling online to the inside of her new brick-and-mortar would have to survive a pandemic and fortunately, Spence listened to her mommy.
Unrest in Philadelphia would then block the light out for a bit more but this babe got through that too surrounded by a village that has been raising its spirits.
