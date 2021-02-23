PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a busy offseason so far for the Philadelphia Eagles and still more changes are ahead. Without the present, there is no future, as we are 64 days away from the NFL Draft.

But before the Eagles can worry about the No. 6 pick, they have to take a sledgehammer to their aging roster.

Three years ago and change, the Eagles were Super Bowl champions. But in the time since, so much has changed and the moves likely will not stop.

The first was the firing of head coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Carson Wentz is now off to Indianapolis, and tight end Zach Ertz is likely to be traded or released.

“I think this city is the best city to play for and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” Ertz said through tears after the season.

Also, center Jason Kelce seems on the verge of retirement.

And on Monday, NFL Network reported that another key piece of the championship run, Alshon Jeffery, is on his way out.

Jeffery’s two touchdowns helped the Birds rout the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game in 2018, and he picked up right where he left off in Super Bowl 52.

In four seasons in Philly, Jeffery had some of the biggest catches in franchise history. But at 31, and with the Eagles in a clear remodeling phase, Jeffery, too, will become a free agent.

And that moves pulls us one step further from the greatest moment in team history.

It will leave only a handful of players from that incredible day in 2018, but no one on the roster is safe right now.

They say the NFL stands for “not for long,” and the Eagles are proving it to be true.