Funeral Held For Philadelphia Firefighter John Evans Who Passed Away From COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A memorial service was held Tuesday for a 37-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department. Mayor Jim Kenney was among those speaking at the funeral for firefighter John Evans.
Chopper 3 was over the funeral procession from Archbishop Ryan High School to the Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road.
Evans passed away on Feb. 12 after a battle with COVID-19. He worked at Ladder 18 in Nicetown-Tioga.
More than 23,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.