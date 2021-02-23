EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — One day after the man accused of gunning down 29-year-old Frank Wade at a bowling alley in East Norriton turned himself in to police, the victim’s aunt is speaking exclusively to CBS3. Eyewitness News reporter Alicia Roberts has more from the family as questions remain as to what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s aunt did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

Tonight was the first night Our Town Alley was open for league bowling since the shooting happened here two days ago. It comes as the victim’s family searches for answers just one month before his 30th birthday.

All sounded normal up and down the lanes of the Our Town Alley Monday night. As the regulars bowled, signs of the terror that happened 48 hours prior were still visible — a window boarded up reportedly where a father broke the glass to get his children to safety and fresh carpet near the employee office.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police say 17-year-old Jamel Barnwell of Upper Darby shot five people inside this local gathering spot. Wade was killed in the gunfire.

“I never thought that I would be doing this for someone so close,” Wade’s aunt said.

Wade’s aunt says the father of two was planning to visit his mother after going out with friends that night.

“She said he called and said, ‘Mom, I’m gonna come get you when I’m done so I can get you the TV,'” Wade’s aunt said.

She says she’s heard conflicting stories about what led up to the shooting but can’t understand why the alleged shooter targeted her nephew.

“I never seen that boy a day in my life. Never,” she said of Barnwell.

Wade’s aunt says her heart is heavy both for her family and the young man now facing murder charges.

“This is sad, I just don’t understand it, these children with these guns and he is so young,” she said.

Barnwell turned himself in Sunday night. A judge denied him bail Monday morning.

Two other men seen with Barnwell on the night of the shooting are still on the run. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.