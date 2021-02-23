DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic is up and running in the state of Delaware. Pit crews don’t typically look like this but left turns are still very much in fashion at Dover International Speedway.

A collaboration between the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, and the speedway resulted in the area’s first mass vaccination site for Delawareans receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is a big deal because it allows us to make good on our second dose commitment to thousands of Delawareans,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney.

“We accomplished about 1,500 vaccinations,” said FEMA Deputy Federal Coordinating Officer Tim Pheil. “We’re on pace today to do additional 3,000 vaccinations and I’m encouraging my team to look for any efficiencies over the next 28 to 48 hours.”

The clinic opened Sunday and will remain open through Thursday with the possibility for a sixth day.

The state says they’ve vaccinated 180,000 people, with 50,000 of those being second doses. They’re hoping just five days at Dover will make a big dent in the difference.

“That will take us from 50,000 who have gotten their first and second dose up close to 70,000. We still have a long way to go,” Carney said.

The clinic became a milestone for many receiving their second doses as it signifies, perhaps, the beginning of a return to normalcy.

“You have no idea how it feels to think about being normal again, to see grandchildren and children and go shopping and eat in a restaurant,” Linda Kopishke said.

“I work on the front lines and it’s heartbreaking but it’s finally a relief that maybe we can start to move on start to get past this. It’s a lot of hope today,” Julie Gray said.