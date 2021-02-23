15-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Shot In Carroll Park: Philadelphia Police

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Carroll Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of North 57th Street.

Police say the victim was walking with two friends when two men opened fire, striking the 15-year-old victim.

He is in critical condition.

His friends were not hurt.

Police are searching for the gunmen and a motive for the shooting.