15-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Shot In Carroll Park: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Carroll Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of North 57th Street.
Police say the victim was walking with two friends when two men opened fire, striking the 15-year-old victim.
He is in critical condition.
His friends were not hurt.
Police are searching for the gunmen and a motive for the shooting.