VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A World War II veteran from New Jersey has a lot of stories to tell. What happened to him Tuesday night will surely be added to his list — at the age of 100, he just received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

At Inspira Medical Center Vineland, second shot COVID-19 vaccinations are underway.

“They are just super excited. There is just a sense of relief that they have instantly after they get the shot,” nurse Sarah Keeton said.

And that’s how Gravener felt after receiving his second dose.

“It felt great, yeah,” Gravener said.

Gravener turned 100 years old last November. It took him about 90 minutes to travel to Vineland with his son, Bob.

It’s no big deal for a retired decorated member of the Army Air Corps, who traversed the Himalayas fighting for our country in World War II.

“They asked for volunteers for the Air Corp for airdropping missions,” Gravener said. “Yeah, so I did that. That was my main thing over there.”

Keeton administered the second dose and his first as well, which is how she met the centenarian.

“I said, ‘You look great for a 100-year-old.’ And he smiled and said he flew over the Himalayan Mountains for World War II. And his son started telling me about his story. It’s just been a great opportunity and experience to be a part of,” Keeton said.

Gravener’s son Bob also received his second dose. He’s glad to now be fully vaccinated and hopefully to spend many more years together with his father.

“This is a great peace of mind, especially someone his age who is mentally aware and sharp and wants to look forward to maybe a few more years and he certainly enjoys his 13 great-grandchildren, and you were asking what he wants to do. He wants to get ice cream. As soon as the weather breaks get frozen custards,” Bob said.