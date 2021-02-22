HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say a boy is in custody after two minors were each stabbed multiple times at the playground of a Montgomery County elementary school on Monday. Police were called to Oak Park Elementary School at Squirrel Lane and Pine Street in Hatfield Township around 5:20 p.m.
Medics transported the two stabbing victims to Lehigh Valley Hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.
Police say the suspect is a male minor and will not be identified at this time.
The North Penn School District says the stabbing occurred after school hours and was not related to any school activity. No students were in the school during the time of the incident.
"Tragic events such as this are always upsetting. I want to assure you that the safety of the Oak Park community is our number one priority. Thank you to our local police and NPSD security who responded swiftly to this evening's events," the district wrote in a statement.
An investigation is ongoing.