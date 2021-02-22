PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Black History Month is an annual celebration of the achievements of African Americans past and present. Tonight, we honor Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, a man who is built to make a difference on and off the court.
"I got hired as the Sixers and one of the things they told me to do is change the culture," Rivers said.
Glenn Anton Rivers is a gamechanger not just in basketball culture, but in the game of life.
"Equality should not be a controversial subject. It should be something that we all want. My mom always said, 'Baby, just because we want equality we're not trying to take anything away from anyone. We just want what everyone else has,'" Rivers said.
Rivers is one of just a handful of Black coaches in the NBA, a league where the players are 75% Black.
Rivers says Commissioner Adam Silver is committed to hiring more Black executives and he believes once that starts to kick in, the coaching tree will follow.
Watch the video to hear more from Rivers.