PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is in desperate need of healthy blood donors to cover recent shortfalls and increasing needs. Eyewitness News was at a blood drive Monday at the American Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
There were few donors today for this event, possibly due to the snow that came through Center City.
Officials say snow and icy weather in the past three weeks is the reason the Red Cross is dealing with shortfalls.
They are asking all those who can to please consider donating blood.