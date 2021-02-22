PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are awaiting a quick-hitting system that will kick off the workweek, arriving in Philadelphia after 9 a.m. Monday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Chester, NW Montgomery, Upper Bucks, Berks, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday

A quick hitting storm will approach the region from west to east later this morning. Little to no accumulation expected in Philly. About 2-5” likely points north and west of the city! ALL rain for NJ We’ve got this 💪🏾 READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Unveil Workforce Development Plan To Get Residents Back To Work — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) February 22, 2021

In Philly, snow will change to a rain/snow mix and then transition to all rain.

North and west of I-95, the primary precipitation type will be snow, though some mixing is possible at the tail end, and for most of NJ, this will be an all-rain event, some of which could be heavy at times. Though snowfall totals will not be significant, the snow will get going quickly and may start as a burst of heavy snow in eastern PA, with rates of 1+” per hour. This would cause road conditions to deteriorate rapidly.

We could see a brief period of heavy snow in the city before rain starts to mix in by noon and we’ll likely see all rain after 2 p.m. This all wraps up quickly as well with most, if not all, precipitation regionwide done by 5/6 p.m. The Shore will be last in this timeframe to see drying.

Snowfall totals break down: Poconos, northern Lehigh Valley, and northern Berks will be in the 3-5″ snow range. N/W suburbs are in the 1-3″ range and we’re expecting around 1″, maybe 2″ in Philly with a razor-sharp cut off in any snowfall accumulation across the river into NJ. Up to 0.50″ of rainfall is be possible across South Jersey and the Shore.

Another fast-moving disturbance, associated with much less moisture, moves through on Tuesday. We could see a few snow and rain showers, or even some graupel, particularly N & W. Then we finally get a nice day on Wednesday with highs in the 50’s!