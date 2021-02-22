PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia school teachers will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. Staff at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia are partnering to give the shots.
It’s part of a larger effort to get children back in the classroom for in-person learning.
Nine thousand Pre-K through second graders were scheduled to return on Monday but that date has been pushed back to next Monday, March 1.
The union representing the teachers continues to question the safety of the district’s plan to return.