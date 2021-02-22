PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney announced what he calls a roadmap for improving public transit in Philadelphia on Monday. It’s dubbed “Philadelphia’s Transit Plan, A Vision for 2045.”
“While the use of transit is down today, a recovered and reimagined Philadelphia needs a functional transit system to address the systemic racial disparities amongst our residents, make real progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, keep Philadelphians moving to jobs and schools and inclusive manner as we recover from the current economic crisis,” Kenney said.
The plan sets out five major goals for improving transit, including improving reliability and cleanliness.
Also, making transit more environmentally friendly and affordable for low-income residents.