PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police need help finding a suspect who sexually assaulted a 55-year-old woman inside a Center City department store on Sunday. Police have just released surveillance video.
They say between 11:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., the suspect entered a third-floor public bathroom inside Macy's in the 1300 block of Market Street.
He waited for about 20 minutes until the victim walked in. He allegedly was armed with a skewer, threatened her and sexually assaulted her.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect inside the store, as well as a SEPTA station.
“It’s pretty brazen to go inside of the bathroom for 20 minutes and wait there, thinking someone else is going to come in,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann.
The woman's husband was in the store at the time, but was on a different floor.
If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact the police.