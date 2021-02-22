PHILADELPHIA (CBS) The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is set to give an update Monday on last week’s mass shooting at Broad and Olney. Police are still searching for the gunman who shot eight people just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Unveil Workforce Development Plan To Get Residents Back To Work
The chaos broke out near SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center.
A surveillance camera captured eyewitnesses running for cover as the shooter opened fire. At least 18 shell casings were found at the scene.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Quick-Hitting Storm To Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow In Philly Suburbs, Coating In City Monday
The victims ranged in age from 17 to 71.
The oldest victim, a 71-year-old man, was critically injured.
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, who represents the 9th District, says there’s a known open-air drug market at the transportation hub. She says her office has been working with stakeholders for years to improve the Broad-Olney corridor.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Jamel Barnwell Turns Himself In After Shooting At Our Town Alley That Killed Philadelphia Man, Injured 4 Others
A press conference is set for 1 p.m. on CBSN Philly in the player above.