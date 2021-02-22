PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is defending his office’s covering of a police Wall of Remembrance. This is the photo that went viral over the weekend showing a police Wall of Remembrance covered by a large banner in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

“It was disappointing,” Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby said.

This is how the wall is supposed to look.

But a Philadelphia Police union spokesperson posted the photo of the wall online Friday.

In response, the district attorney’s​ spokesperson, Jane Roh, tweeted, in part: “We are legally required to cover the Wall of Remembrance when this room is used for certain purposes. We follow the law.”

Mike, you well know that the emergency of the pandemic has required different spaces in this city to be used for specialized purposes. We are legally required to cover the Wall of Remembrance when this room is used for certain purposes. *We* follow the law. https://t.co/CjMqucUJat — Jane Roh (노진이) (@Jane_Roh) February 19, 2021

Some believe it’s because the room had held a grand jury, which is supposed to be private.

“He’s citing a law. He’s hiding behind the grand jury stuff, I understand that. But you don’t cover that. If that is the case, you do it somewhere else,” McNesby said.

Roh then tweeted the word “unlike” with links to news stories about Philly police officers facing charges.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also weighed in, tweeting at the DA’s spokesperson: “A simple ‘it was temporary’ would have sufficed.”

But now, City Councilmember David Oh wants answers. He sent the district attorney’s office a letter, reading, in part: “Please provide, in writing, which law, would be broken by leaving the memorial uncovered.”

“I find it unacceptable that is not being answered,” Oh said.

At an unrelated news conference Monday, Krasner reiterated his spokesperson’s tweet, saying he could not legally explain why the wall was covered.

“I have to make sure that my answers do not violate the law, that they are not immoral, that they do not endanger,” Krasner said.

“Do you regret the wall being covered?” CBS3’s Matt Petrillo asked.

“I do not regret doing what is legally required,” Krasner said.

“Do you regret the wall being covered?” Petrillo asked again.

“I do not regret doing what is legally required,” Krasner replied. “I do think it’s unfortunate that there are some people who see the Wall of Remembrance as a political tool.”

Eyewitness News asked a third time at the end of the news conference. Krasner walked away without answering.

Krasner did reveal he plans to move the wall after speaking with Outlaw over the weekend. It’s not known where exactly it will be placed.

The fallen officers’ wall was dedicated back in 2009 when Lynne Abraham was district attorney. Today, she told Eyewitness News the covering of the wall shows current Krasner doesn’t care about victims or police.