CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — The death of a 1-year-old girl in Chester has been ruled a homicide. Chester Police say Li’Aziah Thomas died on the morning of Jan. 20.
Police say the little girl's mother was performing CPR on Li'Aziah when they arrived to the home on the 900 block of Pine Lane.
Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center then began to treat the infant, who died at the scene from her injuries.
The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.
Authorities have yet to say what happened to the girl.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact police at 610-447-8426 or 610-891-4126.