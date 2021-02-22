PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting inside the Dave & Buster’s parking garage in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Columbus Boulevard.
Police said the victim was shot once in his left hip.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf To Unveil Workforce Development Plan To Get Residents Back To Work
The man was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.
BREAKING: A 35-year-old man was shot inside the Dave & Busters parking garage in the 300 block of Columbus Boulevard in Center City just before 10p. He was wounded in the hip and taken to the hospital where he is expected to be ok. No arrests. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 22, 2021READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office To Give Update On Mass Shooting That Wounded 8 People Near Olney Transportation Center
So far, police said there are no arrests.
The investigation is open and ongoing.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Quick-Hitting Storm To Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow In Philly Suburbs, Coating In City Monday
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.