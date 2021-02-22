BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are studying martial arts as a non-lethal use of force while protecting their communities. Eyewitness News was at MPR Endurance Mixed Martial Arts Studio in Lancaster Monday, where officers viewed a demonstration of techniques to use when dealing with situations when force is needed.
The event was organized by Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh, who is a martial arts instructor.READ MORE: COVID In New Jersey: State To Allow Limited Fans At Top Sport, Entertainment Venues Where To Celebrate National Margarita Day In Philadelphia
Officials say they are always seeking ways to train on non-lethal force alternatives.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Quick-Hitting Storm To Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow In Philly Suburbs, Coating In City Monday