By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are studying martial arts as a non-lethal use of force while protecting their communities. Eyewitness News was at MPR Endurance Mixed Martial Arts Studio in Lancaster Monday, where officers viewed a demonstration of techniques to use when dealing with situations when force is needed.

The event was organized by Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh, who is a martial arts instructor.

Officials say they are always seeking ways to train on non-lethal force alternatives.

