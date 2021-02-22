OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a story of inspiration! A South Jersey woman has survived three husbands, two cardiologists and now two pandemics.
Ms. Lucia DeClerck wears her faith in her heart and it’s also physically displayed all day.READ MORE: Boy In Custody After 2 Minors Stabbed At Hatfield Township Elementary School Playground, Officials Say
The 105-year-old devout Catholic just celebrated her birthday on Jan. 25 at Mystic Meadows in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. It’s the same day she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I’m feeling wonderful,” she said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy surprised the centenarian with a personal phone call Monday morning.
Ms. DeClerck has not only survived COVID, she was 2 years old when she lived through the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Laws To Set Up Marijuana Marketplace, Loosens Drug Penalties
“She’s just been open with everything in life and I think that has really helped her because she hasn’t hesitated to do whatever she’s wanted to do,” her son, Henty Laws III, said.
Her son and daughter-in-law tout her unwavering compassion and her years of traveling the country, dedicated to community service.
“She’s a real compassionate person, she’s a very gentle person,” Lillie Jean Laws said.
We asked about her secret to longevity.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Suspect Wanted For Sexually Assaulting 55-Year-Old Woman Inside Center City Macy's
“Pray, pray, pray and don’t eat junk food,” she said.