PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman turned the tables on an intruder and shot him in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of Arbor Street.
Police say the suspect entered a house where two women were inside just before 3 a.m. Sunday. That's when police say one of the women told officers that she shot the man once in the thigh.
The 32-year-old suspect was taken to Temple University Hospital and at last check, he was listed in critical condition.
One neighbor who spoke with Eyewitness News says if it was his family, he would have done the same thing.
“Because if he was getting into my house, I probably would have done the same thing if I had a gun,” neighbor Robert Gonzalez said. “I’m just going to do things a lot safer, look out for myself. Make sure whoever comes, got a look, look at his face, see what’s going on. You know, probably scope him.”
Police say the gun the woman used was legally registered.
Police say the gun the woman used was legally registered.

No charges have been filed against the woman.
