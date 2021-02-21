PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nice, tranquil Sunday is on tap for the Philadelphia region — and plenty of sunshine will be in the mix before another wintry mix on Monday. The highs will be in the mid-30s on Sunday.

While it will remain cold across the area, the gusty winds from Saturday will die down.

Clouds will increase across the area on Sunday night with lows falling back into the mid-20s or lower.

Monday will be another active winter day.

A system will move in and snow will be possible starting in the second half of the morning.

The snow will be heaviest north and west of Philadelphia.

In Philly, morning snow will eventually mix with rain and the rain and snow mix will be the primary form of precipitation through the late morning and early afternoon.

This fast-moving system will be finishing up across the Delaware Valley in the evening and during the early overnight hours as well.

A period of all rain will be possible across I-95 before the precipitation completely wraps up.

Overall, snow amounts will be pretty low.

A coating to 2 inches will be possible in Philadelphia and the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs.

Heading farther north, 2 to 4 inches will be possible in parts of the Lehigh Valley and into the Poconos.

After the messy Monday, the rest of the work week looks pretty quiet with temperatures that warm nicely.

Tuesday should be in the mid-40s before some 50s are even possible on Wednesday.

A weak cold front could bring a few rain sprinkles to the region early on Thursday and temperatures will remain seasonably warm in the 40s through the end of the week.