EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead and at least three other victims were rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Montgomery County bowling alley. East Norriton Township Police say the shooting happened around shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Bowling Lanes, on the 2900 block of Swede Road.

At least four people were shot in the incident, according to East Norriton Township Police Chief Brandon Pasquale. One person was found dead at the scene while three other victims were rushed to area hospitals.

Just spoke to Police Chief. At least 4 people were shot, 1 fatally. Others self-transported to the hospital. No official tally on the number of people shot. Shooter fled the scene. Chief says this is a first for his town. PD will be on scene all night. pic.twitter.com/17lcFZCHqh — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) February 21, 2021

“We don’t know the nature of the injuries, we don’t know male or female or any of their ages ,” Pasquale said.

Pasquale said there may be additional victims who transported themselves to the hospital via private vehicles, but at this time it’s unclear.

Multiple surrounding agencies responded to assist in processing the scene.

K-9 units have been deployed as police continue to interview witnesses and check surrounding areas. It was still an active scene hours after the shooting.

“This isn’t a common occurrence here,” Pasquale said. “It’s a relatively safe neighborhood. It’s a small community so this would be our first of this nature.”

Police believe there was one shooter according to witnesses. They believe the suspect fled the area. Police also suspect the suspect is from out of town.

BREAKING: Montgomery Co. 911 confirms police are actively investigating a shooting at Facenda Whitaker Bowling Lanes in East Norriton. 911 couldn’t provide info on injuries, or if anyone was in custody. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 21, 2021

There is no known motive at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the East Norriton Township Police Department along with the Montgomery County detectives.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.