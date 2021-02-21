CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting inside the Dave & Buster’s parking garage in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Columbus Boulevard.

Police said the victim was shot once in his left hip.

The man was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

So far, police said there are no arrests.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.