PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section. Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on the 4900 block of Whitaker Avenue.Man Hospitalized After Shooting Inside Dave & Buster's Parking Garage, Philadelphia Police Say
Authorities said a 35-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were inside a car with two children when the shooting occurred.
Police said the woman suffered a graze wound to her nose and the man suffered a graze wound to his upper right arm.
Both were taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.READ MORE: 'Miss Wawa' Tawanda Jones Helps Organize Camden's Only 24-Hour Warming Center As Cold Weather Grips In Region
Police said the children were uninjured in the shooting.
So far, police said there are no arrests and no weapons have been recovered.
The investigation remains ongoing.MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Jamel Barnwell Wanted For Murder In Our Town Alley Shooting That Killed Philadelphia Man, Injured 4 Others
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.