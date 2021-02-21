PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re all cooped up in our houses because of the weather and the pandemic but one of the things that you can do because life is short you should play with a dog. But how do you get your dog to play back with you?

Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News with some tips.

A group of researchers did a study to find the most successful ways for people to get their dogs to play with them.

It turns that what a lot of people are doing to try to get dogs to engage and play back with them is not working at all.

What you have to remember is that there are some key things that work and key things that do not work.

There are 35 commonly used signals that people will do to try to get their dogs to play with them, like clapping their hands.

According to this survey, patting the floor like “come here” doesn’t work. That only results in play from the dog about 38% of the time.

People also imitate barking, dogs are not interested in that.

But chasing your dog or running away from them, is something that is less popular but it is successful 100% of the time in getting the dogs to play.

Watch the video for this week’s full segment.