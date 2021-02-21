PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An argument between cousins led to a fatal shooting in Brown Mills on Friday night. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against 29-year-old Antwian Warthen of Brown Mills on Sunday.
Pemberton Township Police responded to a report of a man severely bleeding from a possible stab wound at Warthen’s home on the 400 block of Garden Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday.READ MORE: Crescentville Double Shooting Injures Man, Woman Who Had Children In Car, Philadelphia Police Say
Authorities said when officers arrived at the scene, they were informed Warthen had rushed his cousin, 39-year-old Horace Warthen, to Capital Health at Deborah – Emergency Services.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Jamel Barnwell Wanted For Murder In Our Town Alley Shooting That Killed Philadelphia Man, Injured 4 Others
Horace Warthen was pronounced dead at the hospital, prosecutors said. Antwian Warthen, according to the prosecutors, left the hospital on foot but was apprehended about 30 minutes later.
Police said an investigation showed Antwian Warthen had shot his cousin during an argument inside his home. The autopsy confirmed Horace Warthen died from gunshot wounds, officials said.
Warthen is charged with first-degree murder and related charges.MORE NEWS: Woman Shoots, Critically Wounds Intruder In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say
Prosecutors say he’s being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a hearing with the Superior Court. That hearing is expected at some time this week.