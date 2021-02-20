PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We get to catch our breath for a bit over the weekend after the stretch of stormy weather over the past week or so. Conditions will not be perfect all weekend long but in general, it will be much quieter than recently.

Saturday will be chilly and windy with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 30s and with the winds will likely feel like the teens and 20s most of the afternoon.

A few wind-driven snow showers will possible as well, mainly across the Poconos, but some could leak down into the Lehigh Valley and even a few flurries as far south as the far northwest suburbs can’t be totally ruled out.

It looks like a dry day across most of the area with temperatures topping out in the low 30s. Be mindful of the wind though. Wind chills will hover in the teens and 20s most of the afternoon @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Kl7GFZEzAF — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 20, 2021

Tonight skies begin to clear out and temperatures will really plummet heading into Sunday morning. Expect lows tonight in the teens in the city and surrounding suburbs.

A few spots in more remote places north and west of the city could dip into the single digits.

Expect a pretty decent winter day on Sunday. Highs will be seasonably cool in the mid-30s but there should be plenty of sunshine and winds will be relatively calm too.

By Monday though we are back on the storm train, this system doesn’t look quite as complex as some of the other recent systems, but we will still be dealing with mixed precipitation during the event.

Right now, temperatures look cold enough in the morning that at the onset of things Monday morning we should see snow across Philly, I-95 and points north and west.

Heading more south and east temperatures will likely be warm enough for a rain/snow mix and even all rain the closer you are to the Shore.

As the morning progresses we will see a change to rain across all of South Jersey with a transition to rain/snow across Philadelphia. The period of transition will last into the afternoon.

Heading farther north snow will last a little longer, expect all snow in the far northwest suburbs and the Lehigh Valley through early afternoon, before a brief period of rain/snow mix toward the end of the event.

This will be purely snow for the Poconos.

Snow amounts at this time do not look overly impressive. In Philly and the surrounding communities, especially to the north and west should only see a coating-2 inches.

Areas from the Lehigh Valley and into the Poconos will be in the 2-4 inch range.

Up to 0.5 of an inch of rain could be possible across South Jersey and Shore.

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will eventually warm into the upper 30s to even near 40 in Philly. Tuesday will begin a true warming trend that hangs on through Thursday. Highs will jump from the mid-40s Tuesday to the 50s on Wednesday, back to the upper 40s Thursday, before a cold front drops us all the way down into the 30s again by Friday.

Watch for a few spotty rain showers on Thursday as well as the cold front passes through.