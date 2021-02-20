CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news, Trenton Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead and four homes are destroyed in a three-alarm fire in Trenton. Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, in a rowhome on Elm Street.

(credit: CBS3)

Crews found heavy fire inside of the home, and one person trapped inside. Firefighters pulled that person out of the flames, but they died.

READ MORE: Veteran New Jersey State Senator Gerald Cardinale Dies At 86

The fire quickly spread to three nearby homes.

Multiple people and their pets were forced to evacuate.

READ MORE: Joseph Fischer, A Pennsylvania Police Officer, Facing Charges In Capitol Riot

One animal also died.

Officials say snow-covered streets and icy conditions hampered their response.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Woman Dies After Being Struck By Amtrak Train In Tacony

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.