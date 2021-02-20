CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Facenda Whitaker Bowling Lanes, Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead and at least three other victims were rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Montgomery County bowling alley. East Norriton Township Police say the shooting happened around shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Bowling Lanes, on the 2900 block of Swede Road.

At least four people were shot in the incident, according to East Norriton Township Police Chief Brandon Pasquale. One person was found dead at the scene while three other victims were rushed to area hospitals.

READ MORE: 'This Is Hope': Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium's 24-Hour Clinic Vaccinates Over 4,000 People

Pasquale said there may be additional victims who transported themselves to the hospital via private vehicles, but at this time it’s unclear.

At this time, there is no information available about the conditions of the three hospitalized victims.

READ MORE: Marcel Jenkins Identified As Carjacking Suspect Who Led Police On Chase Throughout Philadelphia

Police believe there was one shooter according to witnesses. They believe the suspect fled the area.

There is no known motive at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the East Norriton Township Police Department along with the Montgomery County detectives.

MORE NEWS: Veteran New Jersey State Senator Gerald Cardinale Dies At 86

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.