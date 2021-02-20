PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a scene from straight out of a horror movie. A pizza delivery driver got out of his car only to have someone jump in and drive away with his family still in the car.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against 33-year-old Marcel Jenkins. Jenkins is facing kidnapping, carjacking and related charges.

“This job is dangerous,” Randy Gregory said, “especially when you’re dealing with money.”

Gregory’s says his nephew is a delivery driver for City View Pizza near Broad Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia. On Friday night, police say while the nephew got out of the car for work, a suspect jumped in and took off in the black Saturn.

Also in the car was the man’s wife and two children, described as ages 2 and 4, who Gregory says his nephew always brings on his deliveries.

“You can’t be safe anywhere. Nowhere,” Gregory said. “You jump in a car with wife and kids in the car, something wrong with you.”

Police say the car jacked stopped at 21st and Spring Garden Streets. The suspect, police say, left the delivery driver’s family and stole another vehicle before leading officers on a chase through South Philadelphia and Center City.

This is the dramatic footage from Chopper 3 showing the carjacker, now in a silver Toyota Scion, driving into the snow-covered grass of Franklin Square Park.

Multiple Philadelphia Police officers surround the stolen vehicle and take the suspect, described as 6-foot with short hair and a medium build, into custody.

Gregory is happy his family is safe and the suspect is in handcuffs.

“It’s dangerous out here,” he said. “It’s sad. You can’t — it’s not safe anymore.”