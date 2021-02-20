EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are actively investigating a shooting at Facenda Whitaker Bowling Lanes in East Norriton. The bowling alley is located on the 2900 block of Swede Road.
Montgomery County 911 confirmed the investigation to Eyewitness News on Saturday night, but they could not provide information on injuries or if anyone was in custody at this time.
