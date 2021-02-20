CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Facenda Whitaker Bowling Lanes, Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are actively investigating a shooting at Facenda Whitaker Bowling Lanes in East Norriton. The bowling alley is located on the 2900 block of Swede Road.

Montgomery County 911 confirmed the investigation to Eyewitness News on Saturday night, but they could not provide information on injuries or if anyone was in custody at this time.

READ MORE: 'This Is Hope': Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium's 24-Hour Clinic Vaccinates Over 4,000 People

MORE NEWS: Veteran New Jersey State Senator Gerald Cardinale Dies At 86

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.