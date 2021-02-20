PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary radio station manager Cody Anderson has died.
Anderson was a long-time general manager of WDAS 105.3 and a radio pioneer in Philadelphia.
Anderson is seen here with his son, broadcaster Bill Anderson.
He leaves behind a wife and his sons Bill and Kyle Anderson.
My thoughts on the passing of my dear friend and @onwurd co-host #CodyAnderson.
My prayers are with his family and colleagues tonight.
Rest in Power, sir.
— Darrell Clarke (@Darrell_Clarke) February 21, 2021
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said on Twitter, “Cody was a pioneer and giant in broadcast journalism in the Black community in Philadelphia for decades. He was a consistent, constructive, confident voice on the air. He encouraged persons of color to enter politics, to serve people and make their communities better places to live. A symbol of positivity, class and achievement for our community is gone. It is on us now to carry on in his memory and in service to others. Rest in Power, my good friend.”