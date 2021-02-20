CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  There’s a new millionaire in Philadelphia. Lottery officials say a ticket sold at a deli in Wynnefield Heights matched the five white numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

That’s every number except the Powerball.

The deli gets $10,000 for selling the ticket.

So if you bought your tickets at this deli, grab a pencil.

The winning numbers were 1, 15, 21, 32, 46 and the Powerball was 1.

By the way, nobody won the jackpot, so tonight’s drawing is now an estimated $78-million.