PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new millionaire in Philadelphia. Lottery officials say a ticket sold at a deli in Wynnefield Heights matched the five white numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
That's every number except the Powerball.
The deli gets $10,000 for selling the ticket.
So if you bought your tickets at this deli, grab a pencil.
The winning numbers were 1, 15, 21, 32, 46 and the Powerball was 1.
By the way, nobody won the jackpot, so tonight’s drawing is now an estimated $78-million.