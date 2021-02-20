TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — One person is dead and four homes are destroyed in a three-alarm fire in Trenton. Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, in a rowhome on Elm Street.
Crews found heavy fire inside of the home, and one person trapped inside. Firefighters pulled that person out of the flames, but they died.
The fire quickly spread to three nearby homes.
Multiple people and their pets were forced to evacuate.
One animal also died.
There’s no word on what sparked the flames.